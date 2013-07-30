Report: Jake Peavy Will Not Start Tuesday As White Sox Take Offers at MLB Trade Deadline

Jake Peavy is trade bait. That means no starting Tuesday.

Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports that Peavy will not make his scheduled start Tuesday. The White Sox are considering offers for Peavy before Wednesday’s 3 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline.

Peavy, a right-hander, is one of the best options left among starting pitchers. He’s been linked to the Red Sox, among other teams, although Chicago appeared to be ready to hang onto him in recent days. Keeping him from his scheduled start would let more offers come in.

Peavy is 8-4 this year with a 4.28 ERA. Last year, he logged 219 innings and went 11-12 with a 3.37 ERA.