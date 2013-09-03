Florida State Quarterback Jameis Winston Wanted to Play for University of Texas But They Never Returned His Calls

Florida State is certainly pleased with their current quarterback situation after Jameis Winston put on an absolute show on Monday night, but if the rookie phenom had it his way, he would be suiting up in the uniform of a different school.
The current Seminole dreamed of being a Longhorn, but the University of Texas never let that dream come to fruition. As some of the top schools in the country were doing everything they could to recruit Winston, the high school star was reaching out to UT to no avail.
“Bottom line, that [Texas] was the only school that he wanted to check out and they weren’t interested in him,” Winston’s high school coach, Matt Scott told Bruce Feldman of CBS Sports.
According to Scott, he called Texas’ football office “four or five times” to tell them that Winston was seriously interested in playing for the Longhorns, but his calls were never returned. He did, however, get through one time and spoke to a woman in the Longhorns’ football office, but he never received a call back.
“I said, ‘I know you get this call every single day. But lemme tell you, I’ve got a guy some think is the No. 1 quarterback in the nation. Let me help you. You’re gonna want to get this message to the right folks. He’s interested in your school,'” Scott remembered telling her.
After finishing 25-for-27 for 356 yards, five touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 158.3 en route to a 41-13 win over Pitt, it’s safe to say Texas’ loss is Florida State’s gain.
