Luis Suarez Scores Half-Volley From 40-Yards Out Against Norwich, Sets New Premier League Standard (GIFS)

Luis Suarez did it again and even went a little bit further.

Liverpool’s Uruguayan striker scored four goals against Norwich City on Wednesday. Included in his quartet of goals is a sure-fire contender for the Premier League’s Goal of the Season.

Suarez started his goal explosion with a sublime strike from 40-yards out that he hit on the half-volley. His powerful shot dipped and swerved past the outstretched arm of Norwich goalkeeper John Ruddy to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.

The 26-year-old scored two more goals in the first half to complete his hat trick. In doing so, he became the first player in Premier League history to score three hat tricks against the same team. He demolished Norwich with trebles on April 28, 2012 and Sept. 29, 2012 — both at the Canaries’ home stadium, Carrow Road.

Anfield was the site of Wednesday’s heroics, and Suarez added a fourth goal for good measure. His four-goal haul makes him the Premier League’s top scorer this season with 13 (in nine games).

Liverpool cruised to a 5-1 victory thanks to Suarez’s heroics.

See Suarez’s long-range strike and his three other goals below.

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O’Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer’s Facebook page or send it here. He will pick a few questions to answer every week for his mailbag.

GIFS via Bleacher Report