2014 Winter Olympics Schedule: Full Listing Of Events For Feb. 18

The 2014 Winter Olympic men’s hockey schedule is nearing the medal rounds.

The bracket for the quarterfinals will take shape after Tuesday’s qualification games. There will be four games on Feb. 18, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals and the losers packing it up. Host country Russia has the most on the line, taking on Norway at 7:30 a.m.

A couple of Boston Bruins also will battle to move on in the tournament, as David Krejci’s Czech Republic team will face Zdeno Chara’s Slovakia squad at noon.

Women’s hockey, skiing, snowboarding and speedskating also are all on the schedule for Tuesday.

Check out the full schedule of events for Feb. 18 below.