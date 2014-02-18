Olympics

2014 Winter Olympics Schedule: Full Listing Of Events For Feb. 18

by on Mon, Feb 17, 2014 at 11:59PM

The 2014 Winter Olympic men’s hockey schedule is nearing the medal rounds.

The bracket for the quarterfinals will take shape after Tuesday’s qualification games. There will be four games on Feb. 18, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals and the losers packing it up. Host country Russia has the most on the line, taking on Norway at 7:30 a.m.

A couple of Boston Bruins also will battle to move on in the tournament, as David Krejci’s Czech Republic team will face Zdeno Chara’s Slovakia squad at noon.

Women’s hockey, skiing, snowboarding and speedskating also are all on the schedule for Tuesday.

Check out the full schedule of events for Feb. 18  below.

Sport Event Time (ET)
Alpine Skiing Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1 12:30 a.m.
Alpine Skiing Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2 4 a.m.
Biathlon Men’s 15 kilometer Mass Start 5:30 a.m.
Bobsleigh Women’s Heat 1 10:15 a.m.
Bobsleigh Women’s Heat 2 11:20 a.m.
Curling Men’s Tiebreaker Session 1 NOR vs. GBR Midnight
Freestyle Skiing Men’s Ski Halfpipe Qualification 8:45 a.m.
Freestyle Skiing Men’s Ski Halfpipe Final 12:30 p.m.
Ice Hockey Men’s Playoffs Qualifications SLO vs. AUT 3 a.m.
Ice Hockey Women’s Classifications GER vs. JPN 3 a.m.
Ice Hockey Men’s Playoffs Qualifications RUS vs. NOR 7:30 a.m.
Ice Hockey Women’s Classifications FIN vs. RUS 7:30 a.m.
Ice Hockey Men’s Playoffs Qualifications CZE vs. SVK Noon
Ice Hockey Men’s Playoffs Qualifications SUI vs. LAT Noon
Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen LH / 10 km, Competition Round 4:30 a.m.
Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen LH / 10 km, Cross-Country 7 a.m.
Short Track Ladies’ 1,000-meter Heats 4:30 a.m.
Short Track Men’s 500-meter Heats 5:15 a.m.
Short Track Ladies’ 3,000-meter Relay Finals 5:54 a.m.
Snowboard Men’s Snowboard Cross 1/8 Finals 1:30 a.m.
Snowboard Men’s Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals 1:56 a.m.
Snowboard Men’s Snowboard Cross Semifinals 2:10 a.m.
Snowboard Men’s Snowboard Cross Finals 2:18 a.m.
Speed Skating Men’s 10,000 meter 8 a.m.
