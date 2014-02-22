USA-Finland Olympic Hockey Live: U.S. Embarrassed In 5-0 Loss, Will Leave Sochi With No Medal

End third period, Finland 5-0: The game is over, and not a second too soon for the Americans.

They were just pasted 5-0, and they’ll leave with no medal.

Third period, 18:00, Finland 5-0: Breaking news: Team USA killed a penalty.

Third period, 15:59, Finland 5-0: Patrick Kane just slashed someone, and the Americans are on the kill.

Third period, 13:09, Finland 5-0: The embarrassing scene continues for the Americans.

Olli Maatta just scored on the power play, and the Finns have put up a five-spot on the Americans.

Third period, 12:28, Finland 4-0: Ryan Suter is going to the penalty box for high-sticking, and the Americans will try to kill off another power play.

Third period, 9:09, Finland 4-0: This is getting ugly.

Teemu Selanne just scored his second goal of the game, as he scores a power-play goal from the slot to push the lead to 4-0.

Third period, 8:17, Finland 3-0: Frustration starting to set in apparently for Team USA.

T.J. Oshie is going to the penalty box for interference.

Third period, 6:09, Finland 3-0: That should do it.

The Finns just added a power-play goal just as the Patrick Kane tripping penalty was about to expire, and this thing is as good as over.

Finland has been one of the stingiest teams in all of the tournament, and Tuukka Rask is in net. So, yeah. Good luck with that, Team USA.

Third period, 4:10, Finland 2-0: The Americans were doing a good job of putting the pressure on, but that just came to a quick end.

Patrick Kane was called for tripping, and Team USA has to kill off a penalty now.

Third period, 0:01, Finland 2-0: The third is underway. Let’s see what the Americans have.



End second period, Finland 2-0: The Finnish net moved in the final seconds of the second period, and the Americans thought they had a goal. Turns out, they missed it by inches.

Patrick Kane tipped a shot by Tuukka Rask, but the puck went just wide. It was at such an angle that it hit the outside of the back of the net. That had the U.S. thinking it had a goal, but the review clearly showed that the puck went wide.

Second period, 18:00, Finland 2-0: The Americans haven’t score a goal in a really long time. That is all, really.

They’re struggling to generate chances again here late in the second.

Second period, 13:31, Finland 2-0: The Finns got two shots on goal during the power play, but they couldn’t get one by Jonathan Quick.

The Americans have killed the penalty and are back to even strength.

Second period, 11:31, Finland 2-0: Team USA now has to kill a penalty.

David Backes is currently sitting in a Sochi penalty box for tripping.

Second period, 10:00, Finland 2-0: The Americans are generating some offensive zone time, but they still have nothing to show for it.

Dan Bylsma has shaken up what has been his best line so far. Blake Wheeler, who has been the 13th forward the entire tournament, is now skating on a line with Joe Pavelski and Phil Kessel, which reunites Wheeler and Kessel who used to be teammates with the Bruins.

Sec0nd period, 6:24, Finland 2-0: Patrick Kane hit the post on the penalty shot, and the Americans trail 2-0.

Second period, 6:24, Finland 2-0: The Americans are getting another penalty shot, and it’s Patrick Kane once again who will do the honors.

Kane got a breakaway and had the stick chopped out of his hands, so he gets the penalty shot.

Second period, 1:38, Finland 2-0: Well, this one has taken a turn for the worst for the Americans.

The American defense just got caught out of position, and the Finns made them pay. Jussi Jokinen was able to score on a pass from Jori Lehtera, and the U.S. is in a bad way here.

Dan Bylsma just burned his timeout.

Second period, 1:27, Finland 1-0: Teemu Selanne is going out in style.

Selanne just scored his 23rd career Olympic goal, as he beat Jonathan Quick shortside with a backhanded shot.

Second period, 0:01, 0-0: The second period is underway with the Americans on the power play for 51 seconds.

End first period, 0-0: The first period just came to an end, and we’re scoreless through 20 minutes.

The Americans will still have some carry-over power-play time to begin the second period.

First period, 18:51, 0-0: The Americans haven’t been able to cash in on their breakaway chances so far.

Max Pacioretty was sprung on the breakaway and walked in on Tuukka Rask, but he fired a few feet wide. It’s not all lost for the Americans, as they’re going on the power play after a Finnish tripping penalty.

First period, 13:40, 0-0: Tuukka Rask denied Patrick Kane on the penalty shot, and the game remains scoreless.

First period, 13:40, 0-0: The Americans are getting a penalty shot.

Kimmo Timmonen used his stick flicked a stray broken stick at an American skater coming into the zone, and that’s a no-no.

Patrick Kane will take the shot.

First period, 10:30, 0-0: The Finnish power play is over, and the game is back to even strength.

Jonathan Quick was fantastic on the penalty kill for Team USA as he made a few big saves. He looks to be in the zone so far.

First period 8:26, 0-0: Now the Americans will have to kill off a penalty.

Max Pacioretty was just called for high sticking, and the U.S. penalty kill will hop over the boards and give it a go.

First period, 7:00, 0-0: Shortly after the Team USA power play ended, the Finns came hard at the Americans.

That led to a scramble in front of the net in which Finland had two or three shots on goal that Jonathan Quick made some really insane saves on. After he made a right pad save, a puck went to t a Finnish player in the slot with the net seemingly open. However, Ryan Kesler went to his knees in the crease and was able to keep the puck out of the net.

First period, 6:00, 0-0: The Americans’ first power play is over with nothing to show for on it on the scoreboard, but it was a solid man-advantage.

The Americans had a couple of chances and they were able to get some opportunities in the slot.

First period, 3:57, 0-0: We’ve seen zero shots on goal so far here, but that might change now that Team USA is going on the power play.

Teemu Selanne was just called for tripping.

First period, 0:01, 0-0: The bronze medal game is underway.

9:15 a.m.: It sounds as is if Tuukka Rask will indeed start for Finland.

The Boston Bruins goalie has had a strong tournament, but he missed the team’s semifinal matchup with Sweden after coming down with an illness. Rask reportedly played through the sickness against Russia where he stopped 37 saves, but he wasn’t able to go in the do-or-die matchup with rival Sweden.

8:30 a.m.: This isn’t the medal Team USA hockey wanted to win at the 2014 Winter Olympics, but at as winger Patrick Kane said Friday, it’s better than nothing.

The Americans will square off on Saturday against Finland in the bronze medal game of the Olympics. The U.S. was edged 1-0 on Friday against Canada in a semifinal game that sent the Canadians to the gold medal game and the Americans to a consolation game.

Team USA head coach Dan Bylsma and the rest of the American squad vowed to come out and play hard and try to salvage the bronze medal out of the tournament. That won’t necessarily be easy. The Americans will have to go through a stingy, tight-checking Finland squad that is really difficult to play against. There are also Finnish reports circulating that Tuukka Rask will play for Finland. The Boston Bruins goalie missed the Finns’ game Friday against Sweden with an illness.

The U.S. appears to be going with the same lineup it used against Canada. Defenseman Paul Martin is out with an injury, and Jonathan Quick will make the start in net.

Here are the rest of the projected lines and defensive pairings for Team USA.

Dustin Brown — David Backes — Ryan Callahan

Zach Parise — Ryan Kesler — Patrick Kane

James van Riemsdyk — Joe Pavelski — Phil Kessel

Max Pacioretty — Paul Stastny — T.J. Oshie

Blake Wheeler

Cam Fowler — Kevin Shattenkirk

Brooks Orpik — John Carlson

Ryan Suter — Ryan McDonagh

Justin Faulk

Puck drop from Sochi is set for 10 a.m. ET.