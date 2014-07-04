Red Sox Will Need Spot Starter Wednesday Against White Sox After Rainout

The rainout of Friday’s Boston Red Sox-Baltimore Orioles game at Fenway Park has created a dilemma for John Farrell.

Friday’s game was supposed to begin a seven-game homestand, but with a doubleheader now scheduled for Saturday, the Red Sox manager must reconfigure his starting rotation. He’ll stick with his starters for the weekend, but things will become complicated for the series against the Chicago White Sox that begins Monday.

Jon Lester and John Lackey will take the ball for Saturday’s day and night games, and Jake Peavy will be on the mound Sunday. Clay Buchholz and Brandon Workman are expected to start the first two games against the White Sox on Monday and Tuesday, but that will leave a need for a spot starter for Wednesday’s game, Farrell said, via ESPN Boston. Lester or Lackey would be next in the rotation, and either would be pitching on short rest, which wouldn’t be ideal.

One possible spot starter is Felix Doubront, who could be moved back from the bullpen. But his last relief appearance in which he gave up four hits and three earned runs — including a two-run homer — in Wednesday night’s 16-9 loss to the Chicago Cubs might not help his case.

Farrell also has plenty of options in Triple-A Pawtucket, but he stressed to ESPN Boston that he hasn’t put much thought into it yet.

“We haven’t taken a look at everything,” he said. “We’ll need an additional pitcher, even if we choose to spot start someone. We’ll figure that out as we get through the weekend.”

The Red Sox can add another player to their roster for the doubleheader, so Farrell has that to deal with first.