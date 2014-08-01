Girl On Toms River Little League Team Crushes Big Home Runs (Video)

Every great Little League baseball team seems to have that one power hitter who can crush the ball over the 200-foot fences. For the Toms River, N.J. team, that player happens to be a girl.

First baseman Kayla Roncin has powered her team into the Mid-Atlantic Regional final — just games away from the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. Her home run in the New Jersey State championship game helped the team advance to the next round.

Roncin’s performances have been so good that one Major Leaguer is taking notice. Cincinnati Reds third baseman Todd Frazier, who also played for Toms River Little League, has watched Roncin shine.

“I remember watching her hit in the cages at 8 years old, knowing she was a talented young lady,” Frazier said, via the New York Post. “I’m very happy for her and can’t wait to see Kayla and Toms River represent in Bristol (Conn.).”

Roncin can attribute her success to a great work ethic. She has a personal hitting coach and takes extra batting practice after games in the batting cage in her family’s backyard.

Her coach, Tyler Avallone, said even though she’s a girl on a boys’ team, she fits right in.

“She’s just a baseball player on the field,” Avallone said. “Obviously, they know she’s a girl, but she’s treated no differently than the boys on the team.”

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@AdamCastroEdu