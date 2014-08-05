Michigan State Misspells ‘Accurate’ In Sign Outside Locker Room (Photo)

Michigan State unveiled an impressive $24.5 million renovation to its football facilities this year, but none of that money was spent on a proofreader.
On a new motivational sign hanging outside the Spartans’ locker room, there is a pretty ironic misspelling that many have been quick to point out. [tweet https://twitter.com/isportsDave/statuses/496462267400355841 align=’center’]
The Spartans didn’t become the eighth-ranked team in the preseason poll because of their spelling skills, but it certainly seems like “accurate” is one of those words you wouldn’t want to mess up.
Michigan State can at least feel better knowing it isn’t the only college football team to have some issues with spelling this season. The University of Texas misspelled “Texas” on every page of its media guide.
Sparty on, but more importantly, spellcheck on.
