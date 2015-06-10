American Pharoah Trainer Donates $200K From Burger King Placement To Charity

The Burger King mascot is becoming a staple at high-profile sporting events.

The King himself was on hand for American Pharoah’s Triple Crown-clinching victory Saturday at the Belmont Stakes, standing behind the horse’s trainer, Bob Baffert. Baffert and the man in the BK costume aren’t exactly besties, so why was the King in attendance? According to Sports Illustrated’s Tim Layden, he earned a coveted spot in Baffert’s entourage by shelling out $200,000.

[tweet https://twitter.com/howardstutz/status/607317532588974081 align=’center’]

The fast-food chain’s hefty payment will go to a good cause, Layden reports, as Baffert has split up the hefty chunk of change between four charities devoted to post-career jockeys and racehorses.

The King is making a habit out of showing up on sports’ biggest stages, as just last month he accompanied boxer Floyd Mayweather on his walk to the ring before his showdown with Manny Pacquiao. It was a bit pricier to be a part of Mayweather’s entourage, however, as Burger King paid a reported $1 million to join the crew.