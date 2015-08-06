Patriots Camp Attendance: Aaron Dobson, Julian Edelman Out

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ injury list is increasing by the day.

Wide receiver Aaron Dobson was newly absent for practice Thursday. Dobson participated in Wednesday night’s practice at Gillette Stadium.

Wideouts Julian Edelman and Brian Tyms, running backs Dion Lewis and Tyler Gaffney, linebacker Darius Fleming, offensive lineman Marcus Cannon, defensive lineman Joe Vellano, physically unable to perform list members Matthew Slater, Brandon LaFell, Dane Fletcher, Chris White, Ryan Wendell and Chris Jones and non-football injury list members Matt Flynn, Caylin Hauptmann and Alan Branch also didn’t practice.

NFL officials were out on the field throwing flags. The league sends officials to every NFL team’s camp.

Newly signed Patriots tight end Mason Brodine and guard Mark Asper were on the practice field.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images