Red Sox 2016 Positional Outlooks: Boston’s Offseason Roster Situations

Three last-place finishes in four seasons will spark change. Enter Dave Dombrowski.

Dombrowski was hired as the Red Sox’s new president of baseball operations in August, perhaps signifying a shift in how Boston’s roster will be constructed moving forward. But just how much will Dombrowski and Co. shake things up this offseason on the heels of a 78-84 campaign?

It certainly seems like fixing the pitching staff will be a top priority for the Red Sox, whose rotation and bullpen both faltered in 2015. The Red Sox entered this season without a clear-cut ace and it held them back, so it’s possible — if not likely — that Boston will pursue one of several legitimate No. 1 starters available via free agency and/or trades this winter.

A few questions loom over Boston’s position player battles, too. Some areas of the Red Sox’s roster are easy to predict, while other situations lack clarity and could change drastically before pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.

Let’s break down the Red Sox’s roster by position going into the offseason. The following outlooks include Opening Day predictions and Sox prospects to watch entering 2016.

