Report: Aaron Dobson Has High Ankle Sprain, To Miss At Least Patriots-Broncos

The New England Patriots might need to start looking at available wide receivers.

Aaron Dobson, who started in the Patriots’ 20-13 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, has a high ankle sprain, a source told the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe. The wide receiver won’t play in Sunday night’s matchup with the Denver Broncos, though it’s unclear how much more time he will miss, Howe reported.

Dobson has 13 catches for 141 yards this season, as he has bounced up and down New England’s depth chart.

The Patriots have just two fully healthy receivers on their 53-man roster right now. Danny Amendola has a knee injury that could keep him out Sunday night, and Keshawn Martin has missed five consecutive games with a hamstring ailment. Julian Edelman could be out until the playoffs with a broken foot.

That leaves just Brandon LaFell and Chris Harper as the lone healthy wideouts. Even Matthew Slater, who primarily plays special teams but could be used as an emergency wide receiver, missed practice Wednesday for unknown reasons.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thumbnail photo via Nov 23, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Aaron Dobson (17) catches a pass against Buffalo Bills cornerback Ronald Darby (28) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports