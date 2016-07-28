Patriots Training Camp: Jamie Collins Absent For Undisclosed Reasons

FOXBORO, Mass. — One of the New England Patriots’ best defenders was conspicuously missing from the first day of 2016 training camp.

Linebacker Jamie Collins, who is on the last year of his rookie deal, was the only notable practice absence Thursday. Collins reported to training camp Wednesday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported. Collins’ absence was “expected” and “not contract-related,” CSNNE.com’s Tom E. Curran reported Thursday.

Running back Dion Lewis, who began camp on the physically unable to perform list, also wasn’t spotted. Safety Nate Ebner is on the exempt list as he trains for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, guard Tre’ Jackson, tight end Clay Harbor and offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer, all of whom are on the PUP list, were present but didn’t practice. Those six players didn’t wear shells like the rest of their teammates. Defensive tackle Alan Branch was placed on the non-football injury list Wednesday. He also was present but didn’t practice.

Guard Shaq Mason was placed on PUP on Tuesday but came off the list and participated in practice Thursday.

