DraftKings: Andrew Benintendi, Chris Sale Highlight Tom Caron’s Picks

Tom Caron thinks you should take a chance on the new guy.

Andrew Benintendi has played in just 10 games for the Boston Red Sox, but he’s already in TC’s DraftKings lineup this weekend. That’s because the 22-year-old left fielder has excelled in that short span, going 11-for-29 (.379) with two doubles, five runs, five RBIs and a stolen base.

Here are TC’s three picks for Sunday, August 14:

— Andrew Benintendi, OF, Boston Red Sox

— Brian McCann, C, New York Yankees

— Chris Sale, SP, Chicago White Sox

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images

