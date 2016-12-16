Dining Playbook: Where They Ate, Saturday, Dec. 17

Dining Playbook

Season 3 Episode 909

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.

Host: Eastern Standard

We speak with GM Andrew Holden and talk about his restaurant Branch Line in Watertown.

528 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 (617) 532-9100 easternstandardboston.com

Review: Moona

A new Arab American restaurant located in Inman Square. Moona’s menu is dominated by small plates for sharing.

243 Hampshire St, Cambridge, MA 02139 617-945-7448 moonarestaurant.com

Interview with: Robert Irvine

Restaurant impossible host and chef Robert Irvine talks to Jenny about restaurant trends and his book, Fit Fuel.

For more information www.fitfuelbook.com

VIP Seat: Frank’s Steakhouse

Our VIP, two-time Super Bowl Champion Jarvis Green, share his thoughts on the food, service and atmosphere at Frank’s Steakhouse.

2310 Massachusetts Ave, North Cambridge, MA 02140 (617) 661-0666 www.frankssteakhouse.com



Training Camp: Salvatore’s

Billy makes a special Orecchiette pasta dish with Chef Ryan Pozerycki from Salvatore’s Seaport.

Salvatore's 225 Northern Avenue Boston, MA (617) 737-5454 www.salvatoresrestaurants.com