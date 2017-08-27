Bengals’ Vontaze Burfict Dances In Stands After Scoring TD Vs. Redskins

Vontaze Burfict loves to see what he can get away with on the football field at any given moment, and that includes touchdown celebrations.

The NFL elected to relax its celebration rules prior to the 2017 season, and Burfict took it to another level during the Cincinnati Bengals’ preseason game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

The controversial linebacker intercepted a pass from Kirk Cousins during the second quarter and returned it to the house. After scoring the touchdown, Burfict jumped into the stands and started dancing next to fans.

Take a look at the ridiculous celebration below.

While Burfict wasn’t flagged on the play, the NFL certainly won’t like that he went into the stands on the road, as it has the potential to cause an unwanted incident with fans.

Leave it to Burfict to see how far he can bend the rules.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter