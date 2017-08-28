Bengals Punter Embarrasses Redskins Defender With Incredible Move

NFL punters rarely are featured on the highlight reel, but Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber changed that in a big way Sunday.

In the Bengals’ preseason matchup against the Washington Redskins, Huber lined up to punt and received the snap, but a rush by Redskins special teamer Zach Pascal gave him little time to get the kick off. But instead of accepting his fate, Huber pulled the ball behind his back, evaded Pascal and ran a bit closer to the line of scrimmage.

Check out Huber’s impressive move in the video below.

Never seen this before by punter 😂😳 pic.twitter.com/nWUctGQd3U — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2017

We wonder if Huber will start nudging Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis for more trick plays after this slick showing.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images