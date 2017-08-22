Devin McCourty Has ‘Thought About’ Protesting Social Injustice Again

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots players might join those from the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles and other NFL teams by protesting social injustice.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who raised his fist alongside tight end Martellus Bennett last season after the national anthem, said Tuesday he has considered showing some form of protest again this year.

“I don’t know. I guess we’ll see,” McCourty said. “I think a lot of guys — I won’t speak for them — but I’ve thought about it and how to get involved and how to help. We’ll see.”

McCourty’s twin brother, Jason, was among 12 Browns players who knelt in a circle, protesting Monday during the national anthem. Jason said Monday night it was about standing up for the United States and showing that people of all different backgrounds can come together and make the country a better place. The McCourty twins’ older brother and father were in the Army.

“I saw my brother was in it, so I got to talk to him a little bit about what they were doing,” Devin McCourty said. “I think peoples’ minds are now open and trying to understand exactly what guys are trying to say and not just, I think, coming up with their own justification of what guys are trying to portray.

“The key thing is after guys do that, what do you say when you get interviewed? I think now people actually listen to what guys are saying and how they feel about different situations. I think it’s great. It’s very encouraging to see guys stand up for different things they believe in in any way they choose to do it.”

Former Patriots defensive end Chris Long, who’s white, showed support for his African-American teammates by putting his arm around Malcolm Jenkins while the Eagles safety had his fist raised during the anthem.

“I thought it was great,” McCourty said. “I think the thing they showed most was unity. We talked about that a lot last year, trying to show a message of unity and be a part of a solution of trying to bring change. The most important thing we felt was love and unity.

“I wasn’t really shocked. I knew that had been on Chris’ mind and heart for a while. I’m sure — he’s from Charlottesville and lives in Charlottesville, so I talked to him after that. I’m sure that has some type of impact on him, too, when it hits that close to home.”

It recently came out that the Patriots gave a Super Bowl LI ring to President Donald Trump. McCourty said he had no reaction to the gesture from team owner Robert Kraft.

“No. I don’t own the team, so that’s up to Mr. Kraft,” McCourty said.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images