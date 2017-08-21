Did Robert Kraft Really Give Donald Trump A Super Bowl 51 Ring?

Anthony Scaramucci is no longer White House Communications Director, but that didn’t stop him from leaking information about President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Scaramucci told @rslashpatriots, the Twitter account for the New England Patriots’ Reddit account, that Robert Kraft gave Trump a Super Bowl 51 ring in a direct message.

Accoording to @Scaramucci, Robert Kraft gave Donald Trump his Super Bowl 51 ring. Is this my first #leak? pic.twitter.com/HnKMYTA0yb — r/Patriots 🏈 (@rslashpatriots) August 21, 2017

The account operator, who is a moderator on Reddit and wishes to remain anonymous, asked Scaramucci if they could tweet out the information. He OK’d it.

I asked him if he minded and he said it would be public knowledge soon anyway. https://t.co/vEPNLMwmO4 — r/Patriots 🏈 (@rslashpatriots) August 21, 2017

The account operator insisted to NESN.com through direct message that the DMs from Scaramucci were in fact real, sending another screenshot showing they recently were in contact Scaramucci. Scaramucci follows 180,000 people, including @rslashpatriots.

The account originally DM’d Scaramucci as a joke to tweet out a screenshot of their question about getting Kraft’s Super Bowl ring back from Russian President Vladimir Putin that was taken in 2005. They said they didn’t expect Scaramucci to respond.

We’ll see if this really does become “public knowledge” soon. Scaramucci was fired as White House Communications Director 10 days after being appointed.

Kraft and Trump are friends, despite political differences. The Patriots held their ring ceremony in June. Kraft and Trump have not been spotted together since the ring ceremony.

