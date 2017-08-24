Doctors Believe Conor McGregor Could Be In Danger Vs. Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather, who sports a perfect 49-0 record, is heavily favored in his Aug. 26 fight with UFC star Conor McGregor, thanks to the fact that it’s the Ireland native’s boxing debut. But that fact also puts McGregor at risk of serious injury.

The Association of Ringside Physicians — a group of more than 100 doctors with decades of experience in boxing injuries — believes McGregor will be greatly overmatched in the upcoming fight. In fact, Larry Lovelace, the president of the ARP, isn’t sure why the Nevada State Athletic Commission approved the fight in the first place.

“We were very surprised this bout was even sanctioned and was going to be permitted to carry on,” Lovelace told The New York Times. “The thing I really fear, truly fear, is that somebody’s going to get really hurt in this upcoming fight.”

The risk is serious, too, as Canadian mixed martial artist-turned-boxer Tim Hague died in June from a brain injury sustained in his bout with Adam Braidwood. Hague was 6-foot-4, 265 pounds with a 21-13 record in MMA, but his lack of boxing experience put him in danger.

Still, Nevada State Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett believes the matchup is even enough.

“If you’re going to take the position that Conor has never had an amateur or professional fight, then I’m not going to change your mind,” Bennett told The Times. “If you look at him today versus Floyd Mayweather, Conor is the taller, longer, stronger, more powerful opponent. He’s also a southpaw, which makes it a little more difficult for a conventional fighter. He’s 12 years younger than Floyd.”

But it’s not that simple, and retired Hall of Fame referee Richard Steele said he’d be on high alert if he was officiating the Mayweather-McGregor fight.

“Here’s a guy from one sport, challenging the world’s best in his own sport — I really don’t know how it’s going to work,” Steele said. “He can’t kick. He can’t elbow. He can’t do nothing. Nothing that he’s used to doing that makes him a great MMA fighter.”

Hopefully, for McGregor, referees will be watching intently Saturday night, too.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images