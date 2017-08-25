Falcons Stadium Actually Features Wall Celebrating Super Bowl LI Record

The Atlanta Falcons likely want to forget Super Bowl LI as soon as possible. But you wouldn’t know that by taking a closer look at their new stadium.
Although the Falcons lost to the New England Patriots, fans might remember Grady Jarrett, the Falcons defensive end who tied a Super Bowl record with three sacks. Well, the Falcons are wearing that accomplishment like a badge of honor, as a bar inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium actually features a wall celebrating the record.
Now, while Atlanta’s front office apparently is cherishing anything it can from the game, the players are a different story.
Some Falcons players refuse to refer to the Super Bowl by name, while one linebacker actually studies the game in almost religious — though sadistic — fashion.
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images
