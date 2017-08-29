Ford Delivers NASCAR Driver Joey Logano’s Custom Matte Black No. 22 GT

Being a factory-backed racing driver has lots of perks, the biggest of which is the fact that they get first dibs on their respective manufacturer’s most exclusive road cars — as Joey Logano recently reminded us.

Logano was one of the 500 customers who Ford approved to purchase the race-derived 2017 GT, and his example arguably has the coolest design we’ve seen thus far.

The 27-year-old Team Penske driver took delivery of his car Tuesday, posting a video of his matte black Ford GT being unloaded from the truck.

Logano opted to get the ’66 Heritage Edition, which comes with the black and white paint scheme as well as gold wheels — though Ford made one change to the limited-edition package for its driver. Rather than featuring No. 2 on the doors and hoods, as a nod to the car that Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon drove to victory in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, Logano’s sports his own race number, No. 22.

Steve from @FordPerformance is here to give the official walk though of chassis GT 22 pic.twitter.com/wcqKT6fSrE — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) August 29, 2017

In the second tweet Logano posted during the delivery process, he noted that, not only did Ford put No. 22 on his GT, the “Blue Oval” even arranged for him to get Chassis No. 22.

Check out the cockpit with 22 on the door 👌🏻 @FordPerformance #FordGT pic.twitter.com/JQExXBSlPc — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) August 29, 2017

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racer interestingly isn’t the only customer that was gifted a special chassis number, either. Jay Leno, who put 1,000 miles on his supercar in his first week of owning it, received the car that features the same serial number as his 2005 Ford GT.

For a racer & car fanatic this is a dream come true. Thank you @fordperformance for allowing me to have one of these beautiful cars #FordGT pic.twitter.com/ctu83JLg9q — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) August 29, 2017

Although the orange stripe on Leno’s car gives it a unique look, after seeing Logano’s ’66 Heritage Edition from every angle we’re convinced the GT looks better in matte-finish than gloss.