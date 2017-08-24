Isaiah Thomas’ Ex-Celtics Teammates Dispute Report Guard Was Disliked

A few of Isaiah Thomas’ old Boston Celtics teammates have come to his defense.

NBA insider Chris Broussard appeared Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” to discuss the blockbuster trade in which Boston sent Thomas to the Cleveland Cavavliers as part of a package for Kyrie Irving. Broussard reported, citing NBA executives he spoke with after the trade, that some players in Boston “weren’t really that fond of” Thomas.

“I will tell you this, I spoke to several executives, or texted with several executives (Tuesday night), and a lot of them were saying that a lot of the players in Boston really weren’t that fond of Isaiah,” Broussard said. “We know he had those problems in Sacramento and in Phoenix. I didn’t know he was having those issues — before (talking with) these executives — in Boston.”

This report didn’t sit well with Celtics fans who grew to love Thomas during his two-plus seasons in Boston, and it also didn’t please some guys who once shared a locker room with IT.

The result? A whole bunch of Twitter backlash, some of which was misdirected. Former Boston big men Kelly Olynyk and Jared Sullinger and current Celtics assistant coach Walter McCarty all showed support for Thomas by responding to our tweet that pointed out Broussard’s comments (and nothing more).

Lies lies and More Lies!!! Smfh. Y'all better than that! https://t.co/XVcBelKDkA — Jared M.X. Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) August 23, 2017

Y'all need to stop that! — Walter McCarty (@waltermccarty) August 23, 2017

Broussard, as you’d imagine, got roasted on social media, prompting this response from the polarizing NBA analyst.

(1st of 2) I'm slandering @Isaiah_Thomas? Really? All day I said Cavs won trade, IT's mentally tough, clutch….(con't) — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) August 24, 2017

Because I said some execs on other teams said he rubbed some Cs the wrong way, I'm an IT hater? Was just sharing what I was told post-trade — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) August 24, 2017

It appears Broussard avoided the wrath of The Clinic, Sully and Waltah, at least. Instead, we took the heat for that one, because apparently it’s against Internet decorum these days to simply point out what someone else said. Or something.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images