Soccer

Liverpool Advances To Champions League Group Stage With Win Vs. Hoffenheim

by on Wed, Aug 23, 2017 at 5:16PM
2,710

Liverpool secured a place in the Champions League group stages with a 4-2 (6-3 aggregate) victory over Hoffenheim in the second leg of the sides’ qualifier Wednesday.

Emre Can netted either side of a Mohamed Salah header as the Reds made a blistering start to proceedings on the long-awaited return of European nights at Anfield.

The Germans reduced the deficit shortly before the break as early substitute Mark Uth produced a clinical finish from what was a rare chance for the visitors in a one-sided 45 minutes.

But a less frantic second half saw Roberto Firmino tap in following good work from Jordan Henderson and effectively put the seal on Liverpool’s return to Europe’s elite cup competition despite Sandro Wagner’s late header.

Click to read more at LiverpoolFC.com >>

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@LFC

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team