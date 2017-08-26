Manny Pacquiao Rips Floyd Mayweather For ‘Running’ During 2015 Fight

Manny Pacquiao might have lost his megafight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in May of 2015, but that doesn’t mean he’s about to stop throwing punches at the 49-0 legend.

Mayweather is preparing to take on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but he’s already taken one loss this weekend, as Pacquiao roasted Mayweather in a since deleted tweet for “running” during their 2015 bout.

Mayweather’s fighting style always has frustrated opponents, as the legendary fighter has been known to duck and dodge for the entirety of the fight rather than attempting to knock his opponent to the canvas.

“Money” might need a different plan Saturday, though, as the unconventional McGregor could force him to go on the offensive or risk losing his perfect record.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images