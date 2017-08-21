Martellus Bennett Releases Rap Song Randomly Recorded With Snoop Dogg

Martellus Bennett certainly lives life to the fullest.

The Green Bay Packers tight end, who won a Super Bowl last season with the New England Patriots, has no problem showing his personality and striving to serve as an inspiration to others. So when he had the chance to record a song with rap legend Snoop Dogg, Bennett made sure not to waste the opportunity.

Bennett dropped the new song Monday on social media. He apparently recorded it with Snoop Dogg “out of the blue” while in Los Angeles this summer.

Here's the track. Take a Flight Marty x @SnoopDogg enjoy it. As I said perfect song to listen during the eclipse https://t.co/PoFPCodZcJ — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 21, 2017

Not bad, Marty.

It’s pretty clear that Bennett, who also founded a multimedia company called The Imagination Agency, which creates children’s content, will have no shortage of options when it comes to keeping busy after his NFL career.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images