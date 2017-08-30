Max Kellerman Rips Cavs Owner For ‘Despicable Tactics’ In Kyrie Irving Trade

As the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics continue their epic staredown, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is starting to take some heat.

Thanks to Isaiah Thomas’ iffy hip, Cleveland could veto the blockbuster deal that landed Kyrie Irving with the Celts with Thomas headed to Cleveland. And while Thomas’ hip injury is legitimate, many have wondered how the Cavs are now so hung up on the injury after agreeing to the deal.

Did they really become more concerned after seeing Thomas in person, or was the plan all along to use the injury as leverage pry more assets from Boston?

No one knows for sure, but during ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday, co-host Max Kellerman suggested Gilbert has been disingenuous from the start. Watch him tee off on the Cavs owner in the video below:

As Stephen A. Smith points out, Gilbert’s history with LeBron James doesn’t really factor into the situation with the Celtics.

Still, given Gilbert’s questionable track record might make it difficult to take anything the Cavs do at face value.

As for the status of the trade, it soon could become official, if you take ESPN’s Dick Vitale at his word.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images