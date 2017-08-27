Mayweather Vs. McGregor: Differences Between MMA And Boxing Training

Conor McGregor has been receiving a lot of heat from the boxing community for trying to enter the ring after a successful career in the octagon as he gets set to fight Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night..

Boxing experts believe that it’ll be difficult for the UFC lightweight champion to adjust to fighting in the ring.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox went to Title Gym and UFC Gym in Boston to see what the differences are between boxing and MMA training.

Watch the video above to see just how different the two methods are.