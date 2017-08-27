Watch Oregon State Call Play With Crying Jordan Play Card, Subsequently Fumble

College football is back and it already gave us the first memorable moment of the 2017 campaign — well, sort of.
The Oregon State Beavers and Colorado State Rams kicked off their season Saturday at Hughes Stadium, and things didn’t go so well for the Beavers.
Oregon State was trailing 24-20 at halftime before things really spiraled out of control, and one play sums up the Beavers’ day perfectly.
Trailing by 17 in the fourth quarter, the Beavers called a play using the Crying Jordan face. And well, of course, they subsequently fumbled.
Take a look:
Yikes.
The Rams trounced the Beavers 58-27 and looked like a team to be reckoned with in the Mountain West.
The Beavers, however, might want to tear up the Crying Jordan play and throw it in the trash with their Pac-12 title hopes.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter
