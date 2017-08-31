NASCAR’s Kasey Kahne Plays iRacing To Prep For Bojangles’ Southern 500

Who says practice can’t be fun?

Kasey Kahne, like every driver on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, is getting ready to compete in Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. And although he’ll eventually take practice laps out on the real track, Kahne also is prepping for the throwback event by driving around the digital oval in Darlington, S.C.

Check out the video below, which features the Hendrick Motorsports Driver playing iRacing, the world’s premier online racing simulation:

Got a bunch of @iRacing laps in this morning at Darlington, ready for this weekend. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/9JTRerXftL — Kasey Kahne (@kaseykahne) August 31, 2017

Although most NASCAR teams offer some form of simulation to aid drivers and teams in preparation, iRacing is a different animal.

In addition to helping drivers like Kahne practice for races, the service also offers legitimate competition, and even provides a platform for aspiring drivers to make names for themselves.

But don’t think real NASCAR drivers just hop on and lay waste to gamers. Many, such as Kyle Larson, actually struggle against some of iRacing’s best players.