NBA Reporter Wonders If Cavs Actually Planned Trade Drama With Celtics

Is Koby Altman trying to pull a fast one on Danny Ainge?

The recent blockbuster trade sending Kyrie Irving to the Celtics and Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick to the Cavaliers hit a snag, with Cleveland reportedly seeking additional compensation from Boston due to concerns over Thomas’ hip.

It’s unclear whether Ainge will relinquish any more assets to ensure Irving ends up with the Celtics, but ESPN’s Chris Haynes wondered aloud Monday night during an appearance on Comcast SportsNet New England whether the ongoing drama is all part of a master plan put together by the new Cavs general manager to ultimately pry more away from Boston.

“Koby Altman, Cavaliers new general manager, he’s a very shrewd guy,” Haynes said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if this was the plan of attack all along with how they’re doing this.”



Well, that’s certainly an interesting theory. And if there’s any truth to it, the rivalry that exists between the Celtics and Cavaliers sure would become even more intriguing.

“I wouldn’t put it past them,” Haynes said of Altman planning the trade drama. “I don’t know for sure. But everybody pretty much knew that it was going to be a difficult task in trying to pass Isaiah. The Cavaliers knew that. And so, like I said, I just wouldn’t be surprised. I’ll leave it at that. I wouldn’t be surprised if this was the plan all along.”

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where the trade doesn’t go through, as pulling the plug would make for an all-around awkward situation. Perhaps Haynes’ theory isn’t far-fetched, though, as the Cavs might as well see if they can get the Celtics to sweeten the pot, even if it ultimately doesn’t work.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images