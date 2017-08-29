D.J. Foster In Familiar Position As Patriots’ Roster Cutdown Looms

FOXBORO, Mass. — For fans, the fourth and final game of the NFL preseason traditionally a boring, forgettable affair featuring rookies, backups and dozens of players who will need to find new jobs within a few days of the final whistle.

For those players, though, it’s the most important game on the schedule.

Just ask D.J. Foster, the undrafted running back who earned a spot on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster as a rookie after lighting up the New York Giants in last year’s preseason finale.

Twelve months later, Foster finds himself in the exact same position.

The Patriots have four roster-lock running backs in James White, Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee. They also have special teams stalwart Brandon Bolden, who’s been with the team since 2012.

It’s possible the team could keep both Foster and Bolden, but not likely. And although Foster has performed well this preseason against second- and third-string competition, he might need another big game this Thursday against the Giants to avoid the buzzsaw of roster cuts.

“When you have limited opportunity, go out and make the most of it,” Foster said before Tuesday’s practice at Gillette Stadium. “Every rep, every game, every opportunity is important for someone trying to make the team.”

Opportunity is tremendously important for players in Foster’s position. He rarely sees the field with Tom Brady and the starting offense, meaning he spends the first half of preseason games patiently waiting for his turn.

When his number’s been called, though, Foster has been one of New England’s most productive players through three exhibition games, rushing 24 times for 81 yards and a touchdown and catching nine passes for 99 yards and another score. The 23-year-old also can contribute as a kick returner, and his experience playing wide receiver in college could improve his chances of sticking around in the wake of Julian Edelman’s season-ending ACL injury.

Foster’s 215 all-purpose yards this preseason ranks fourth among all NFL players.

“D.J.’s a good football player,” fellow running back James White said. “He probably could play receiver if we needed him to. He can catch, block, run. He’s just gotten better, he’s a lot more accustomed to that, and he’s just flying around making plays.”

Foster closed out the 2016 preseason by racking up 173 all-purpose yards (22 rushing, 110 receiving, 41 on returns) and scoring the Patriots’ lone touchdown in a 17-9 loss at MetLife Stadium. It was by far the most productive game of his career to date, as he carried the ball just seven times for 24 times and caught one pass for two yards in what amounted to a redshirt rookie season.

“I’m just trying to do everything I can as a football player,” Foster said. “Whenever the coaches call on me, whether that’s at receiver or running back or in special teams, whenever my number’s called, go out there and try to do my job the best I can.”

The deadline for the Patriots to trim their roster from 90 players to 53 is Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images