NBA Rumors: Cavs ‘Actively Shopping’ Iman Shumpert On Trade Market

The Cleveland Cavaliers might not be done making changes to a roster that’s been to three straight NBA Finals.

The Cavs are trying to trade veteran shooting guard Iman Shumpert, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Cleveland guard Iman Shumpert has made no trade request, but Cavaliers have actively shopped him since start of free agency. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2017

Cleveland traded superstar point guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics last Tuesday for All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, forward Ante Zizic and the Brooklyln Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick.

Shumpert is a decent defensive player, but he provides very little offensively and isn’t on a super cheap contract. His performance in the 2017 NBA playoffs also was underwhelming, as he averaged just 4.4 points per game and shot 41.7 percent from the floor.

The Cavs’ only major addition in free agency has been oft-injured point guard Derrick Rose. They also re-signed veteran forward Kyle Korver.

Trading Shumpert and not getting a guard in return would further deplete a backcourt that wasn’t very deep to begin with.

