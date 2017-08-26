NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas’ Hip Injury Could Void Kyrie Irving Trade Between Cavs, Celtics

One of the NBA’s biggest trades in recent memory could be in jeopardy.

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the 2018 Brooklyn Nets first-round draft pick from the Boston Celtics in exchange for superstar point guard Kyrie Irving on Tuesday.

Thomas, of course, suffered a right hip injury last season and didn’t play for the Celtics in the last three games of the 2017 Eastern Conference finals. Well, it appears that hip might cause an issue in the completion of this trade, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski explained Friday night.

Sources: After Isaiah Thomas underwent physical today, Cavs still evaluating injured hip and weighing options w/ completion of Irving deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

Thomas traveled to Cleveland, took exam and flew back out of town, sources said. All players must pass physical, or a deal can be voided. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

As one source involved in the process involving Thomas' medical clearance told ESPN late Friday night, "It's a very sensitive situation." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor provided some more information on how the deal could be completed.

I heard on Wednesday the Cavs were worried about Isaiah Thomas' hip, even before the physical. Don't be surprised if they get another pick. https://t.co/Gv01bYw14E — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 26, 2017

Thomas has avoided surgery on his hip, at least to this point, and Celtics coach Brad Stevens recently said the veteran point guard was going to have another scan in early September.

You would think the Cavs and Celtics would have done the required medical research before making the trade, but we have seen past deals voided because of failed physicals.

If Thomas and the other players involved did have to return to the Celtics, the situation likely would be incredibly awkward. Thomas was “emotionally wounded” by the trade, according to Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas.

