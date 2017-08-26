Relive Patriots Vs. Lions NFL Preseason Game Through These 18 Photos

The “dress rehearsal” was a mixed bag for the New England Patriots.

Yes, the Patriots had a strong first half on offense and in their third preseason game Friday night in Detroit against the Lions, and they won 30-28 thanks to a last-second Stephen Gostkowski field goal.

However, New England wideout Julian Edelman left the game early on, and reports say the Pats fear he has a torn ACL. Also, the second half didn’t go nearly as well for New England with the second units in.

You can relive the game by clicking here for NESN.com's live blog, and you also can see some of the most important photos from the contest in the photo gallery below.

