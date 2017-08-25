NBA Rumors: Players Bothered By How Celtics Treated Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas had a career season for the Boston Celtics last year and quickly became the face of the franchise. Next season, however, Thomas will suit up for a different Eastern Conference powerhouse.

The Celtics sent shockwaves around the NBA on Tuesday when they dealt Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a trade for Kyrie Irving. Thomas reportedly was “hurt” by the transaction, but apparently he wasn’t the only one who was irked.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, several players around the league were bothered by the Celtics dealing Thomas, considering how much the guard had gone through and done for the franchise.

“The fact of the matter is, players in the league, they felt like Isaiah Thomas was done wrong,” Haynes said. “When they asked Isaiah – management, ownership – asked him to go out and recruit such and such, he did it. He went out there, tried to improve the roster. He did everything that was asked of him to try to improve the Celtics. And then to, out of the blue, to be involved in a trade – and look, we’re not even talking basketball-wise. I think most people will say Kyrie probably, overall, is a better player. But it just rubbed players the wrong way.”

If anything, Haynes’ report shows just how much respect Thomas has around the league. For what the 5-foot-8 guard lacks in height, he makes up for in heart, and the Cavaliers surely are happy to have him.

