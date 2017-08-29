NFL Rumors: Corner Joe Haden Being ‘Aggressively’ Shopped By Browns

With the start of the 2017 NFL season just around the corner, the Cleveland Browns are looking to move one of their premier players.

The Browns are “aggressively” shopping cornerback Joe Haden, the seventh highest-paid corner in the league, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. The No. 7 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Haden is signed through 2019 at more than $11 million per year. He signed a five-year, $67.5-million (more than $45 million guaranteed) extension back in 2014

Hearing from multiple teams that the Browns are aggressively trying to trade CB Joe Haden. Very motivated to move his contract — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 29, 2017

Although Haden does carry a large contract, the Browns likely wouldn’t shop him if they felt he was worth the money. But he simply is not the player he once was.

Haden is coming off two groin surgeries and didn’t perform to his typical Pro Bowl-caliber level in 2016. The 28-year-old Maryland native fell all the way to No. 88 on Pro Football Focus’ cornerback rankings by the end of the season, according to Cleveland.com.

