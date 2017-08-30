NFL Rumors: Steelers Lead Chase For Joe Haden After Browns Cut Cornerback

Joe Haden might take his next NFL steps not far from where he took his first ones.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to sign the veteran cornerback, whom the Cleveland Browns released Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Aditi Kinkhabwala and Ian Rapoport.

Steelers are the favorite to land former Browns CB Joe Haden. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017

Hearing #Steelers emerging as possible contender for Joe Haden. Advocates in building think he has plenty game left, advocates like AB. https://t.co/W9GWhLDMZM — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 30, 2017

To add to what @AKinkhabwala said on #Steelers & Joe Haden: They were in on Dre Kirkpatrick & Nolan Carroll in FA. Can fill void with Haden — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2017

Hayden once was one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks, but groin injuries limited him to just 18 games over the past two seasons. His burdensome contract and Cleveland’s inability to trade him ultimately prompted the Browns to cut ties with him after six seasons.

Pittsburgh had been seeking help at cornerback, and the recommendation Antonio Brown reportedly gave his team about Hayden might prove pivotal, as the 28-year-old seeks to re-boot his NFL career.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images