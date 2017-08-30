Jim Nantz Shares Moment He Knew Tony Romo Would Excel As Broadcaster

Tony Romo will be a part of the football world in 2017, but not in the capacity fans are used to.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback hung up his cleats following the 2016 NFL season and promptly joined CBS to serve as an analyst alongside Jim Nantz for the upcoming campaign.

They have run through a series of rehearsals in preparation for Week 1, but according to Nantz, it didn’t take long for him to realize Romo would thrive in the booth. In their first rehearsal on May 17, the tandem went over tape of a Week 12 Carolina Panthers vs. Oakland Raiders matchup, a game Nantz called. And the broadcast legend sincerely was impressed with Romo’s natural skills.

“His breakdown of every game that we’ve done that’s ever come down to two minutes in the first half or second half is extraordinary,” Nantz told ForTheWin. “When I first heard him talk about hurry-up offense, working a two-minute drill, he’s talking rapidly but cogently. I was hearing Tony Romo directing his team to get down the field.”

Nantz also believes Romo’s uncanny ability to lead fourth-quarter comebacks during his playing days probably will help the 37-year-old maintain composure in the booth during close games. Cowboys fans certainly miss Romo’s late-game heroics, but we have a feeling they’re pretty excited about the future with Dak Prescott under center.

Judging from Nantz’s comments, it sounds like Romo is excited to get into broadcasting. The same can’t be said for Jay Cutler, who admitted he wasn’t preparing much for his FOX analyst job before coming out of retirement to join the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY NETWORK Images