Something Very Weird Is Happening In Danica Patrick’s Latest Instagram

Danica Patrick’s NASCAR vacation has been one for the books.

Throughout her recent yachting getaway, Patrick’s nailed handstands on water, gotten awkward kisses from her boyfriend, fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and picked up a killer tan in the process. But on Wednesday, Patrick shared a photo of what surely is the most perplexing moment of the entire voyage.

We assume this is some sort of “train,” but it’s tough to know for sure. See for yourself:

Epic 30th for @stenhousejr. 🙌🏼 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

In case you couldn’t tell, the guy in the back having a total blast is none other than Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyle Larson. And yes, that man up front with the blinding swimsuit game is, in fact, Stenhouse.

To be honest, we can’t wait to see what shape he, Patrick and Larson are in for Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

But hey, this is some kind of way to celebrate a 30th birthday, even though Stenhouse doesn’t hit the big 3-0 until Oct. 2.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images