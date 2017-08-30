Stephen A. Smith Rips ‘Nauseating’ LeBron James In Fiery ‘First Take’ Rant

It’s been an interesting offseason for LeBron James, to say the least, but that hasn’t stopped him from telling all of the social media world that he still is striving for greatness.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star has been using that slogan for quite some time, and it adorns each Instagram workout video that he posts, which is quite a few.

And at least two analysts are sick of James inundating social media with posts about his comeback.

ESPN, in its latest bout of self-promotion, elected to have “First Take’s” Stephen A. Smith discuss Michael Wilbon’s issue with James’ Instagram posts. But Smith, as he often does, went a little off the rails and ripped King James.

“We know that by in large, LeBron is the premier sports iconic figure globally, as far as I’m concerned,” Smith said. “But that doesn’t negate the fact that he’s nauseating at times. Like for example, when LeBron James sits up there and he comes out with a video of him working out, you know this is three days after you lose the Finals, and it’s on the day of the parade for the Golden State Warriors. Damn it, go some place, you lost. I don’t want to see him.”

Oh, but Smith didn’t stop there, as he continued with an assault on James’ record in the NBA Finals.

“That’s not your moment, that’s not your time,” Smith continued. “OK, I would assume that you’re working out, I would assume that you getting yourself ready…We get that, but damn, you lost bro. This is the fifth NBA Finals you’ve lost, and it’s two in the last three years or three in the last four years that you’ve lost, go someplace man, lick your wounds, be ticked off, hide a little bit, make sure we don’t see you because damn you lost.”

Smith did say that all he really wants to see is how James will respond to losing the 2017 NBA Finals. And it appears he’ll have a new sidekick in Isaiah Thomas when he tries to avenge the loss during the 2017-18 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images