Tom Brady, Patriots Teammates Catch Eclipse Fever At Gillette Stadium

Did you take a late lunch break Monday afternoon to walk outside with your coworkers and stare at the sun? The New England Patriots did, too.

While head coach Bill Belichick was chatting with reporters in his afternoon news conference, a group of Patriots players, including quarterback Tom Brady, took a moment to gaze up at the solar eclipse that graced skies across the United States.

And don’t worry, Patriots fans. Brady was sure to wear his protective shades.

!Tom Brady observando el eclipse! pic.twitter.com/OPrl8qHJKm — Patriots Español (@patriotsespanol) August 21, 2017

Some guy asked to borrow the glasses I was using to view the eclipse. I told him to hurry up, but he wouldn't listen pic.twitter.com/89RJVzykQ5 — Kevin Collins (@PatsRadio_Kevin) August 21, 2017

Brady “was among the most vocal” in expressing his excitement for the natural phenomenon, according to the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels.

“The quarterback knew facts about the event and knew the exact time he wanted to be outside to see the moon get close to the center of the sun,” Daniels wrote.

Belichick, meanwhile, did not share his QB’s enthusiasm.

