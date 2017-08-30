Watch Ball Family Reality Show’s First Trailer; ‘Ball In The Family’ To Premier Thursday

The Ball family is on its way to the small screen.

The trailer for the reality television show starring LaVar Ball and his basketball-playing sons premiered Tuesday night on Facebook, giving viewers their first glimpse at what might become must-see video content. LaVar Ball is a known commodity among sports fans by now, but his fans and detractors soon will start learning about his close and extended family.

Facebook will stream “Ball in the Family,” which will debut its first two episodes Thursday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Dan Gartland. More episodes will run on the social media network on Sundays, beginning Sept. 10.

The premier season of “Ball in the Family” will coincide with Lonzo Ball’s rookie NBA season. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard is expected to lift the franchise out of doldrums, and his brothers might join him if LaVar Ball’s master plan comes to fruition.