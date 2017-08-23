Watch Conor McGregor Clash With Floyd Mayweather’s Entourage In Las Vegas

Conor McGregor crossed paths with Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s entourage Tuesday in Las Vegas at the fighters’ official arrivals. It went how you’d expect.

The sides ended up in a little bit of a scuffle, with several reporters and cameras also getting caught up in the madness. No big punches appeared to be thrown, but McGregor’s dust-up with Mayweather’s team came in addition to the UFC champion engaging in a heated verbal exchange with sparring partner-turned-enemy Paulie Malignaggi.

Check out Tuesday’s chaos below.

Warning: Videos contain strong language.

McGregor and members of his team clash with Mayweather entourage at grand arrivals pic.twitter.com/OxCKARsbUf — Declan Taylor (@DeclanTaylor87) August 22, 2017

As Conor McGregor arrives, Floyd Mayweather departs. And, well, did you not expect a scuffle? pic.twitter.com/bzN0AXP10L — Rachel Marcus (@rachelnmarcus) August 22, 2017

McGregor and Mayweather are scheduled to lock horns in a much-anticipated boxing match Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. It should be an interesting week leading up to the superfight, though, especially if the last few months — Tuesday, in particular — are any indication.

Thumbnail photo via screengrab