Why Patriots-Lions Preseason Game Is Especially Important To Tom Brady

For a team that pretty much the entire nation is predicting to win the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots are taking the preseason awfully seriously.

Why exactly do the Patriots — including their five-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Tom Brady — care so much about these seemingly meaningless games?

Brady explained his reasoning earlier this week, and NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox broke down his answer on this week’s edition of “Between the Tackles,” presented by MyBookie.AG.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images