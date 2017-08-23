Xfinity Driver To Run Jeff Gordon’s Rainbow Scheme On Toyota At Darlington

One of the most recognizable paint schemes throughout NASCAR’s history will make on track again during the Sports Clip Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway — but with a bit of a twist.

Dylan Lupton will pay tribute to Jeff Gordon during the Sept. 2 Xfinity Series race by bring back the four-time Winston Cup Series — now Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series — champion’s iconic “Rainbow Warriers” paint job. Unlike the Dupont-branded cars that Gordon drove, however, Lupton’s Nut Up Industry scheme will adorn a Toyota.

Throughout his 22-plus-year-long career in Cup, Gordon only ever wheeled Chevrolets.

This isn’t the first time the driver-turned-analyst’s rainbow car has made a comeback since he stopped fielding it year-round. Gordon himself ran the throwback scheme during the 2015 night race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Interestingly, however, Lupton’s Toyota-badged “Rainbow Warrior” might actually be a more faithful recreation of the original look than was Gordon’s. The sponsor of the Xfinity Series driver’s No. 24, Nut Up Industries, actually altered their logo for the car, such that it resembles the old Dupont one, whereas Axalta stuck to its brand standards in 2015.

