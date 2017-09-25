Alex Smith Destroys Donald Trump After Controversial NFL Comments

Alex Smith normally is about as soft-spoken as they come.

But that wasn’t the case Sunday when President Donald Trump was brought up after the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

After the game, Smith was asked about his feelings on Trump’s divisive rhetoric that caused wide-spread protests across the NFL on Sunday.

And the veteran quarterback didn’t hold back at all.

Some strong words from Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Trump pic.twitter.com/Lm0uCWjobk — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 25, 2017

“I’m talking about the comments that were made by the president, yeah,” Smith said. “Targeting the NFL, targeting the quality of the character of guys in this league for that very protest. I find that very alarming. This is the same guy who couldn’t condemn violent neo-Nazis, but he’s condemning guys that are taking a knee during the national anthem. I find that there’s bigger issues out there that he should probably be worried about, except for some reason the NFL is on his mind. ”

Personally, we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

