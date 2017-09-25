NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade, Bulls Reach Buyout; Cavs, Thunder Interested

It appears the inevitable finally has become a reality.
For the past two months, rumors have swirled that the Chicago Bulls were trying to reach a buyout with guard Dwyane Wade. And the two sides reportedly came to an agreement Sunday, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.
Wade reportedly gave up a large chunk of change in order to facilitate the buyout.
The 35-year-old guard reportedly will have a number of suitors now that he is a free agent, with the Cleveland Cavaliers being chief among them, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
While Wade isn’t the player he once was, he still can give a team a lift in limited minutes off the bench. Cleveland’s bench struggled during the Cavs’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals so Wade’s presence could give them a much-needed burst off the bench.
Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images
