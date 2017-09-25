NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade, Bulls Reach Buyout; Cavs, Thunder Interested

It appears the inevitable finally has become a reality.

For the past two months, rumors have swirled that the Chicago Bulls were trying to reach a buyout with guard Dwyane Wade. And the two sides reportedly came to an agreement Sunday, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

The Bulls and Dwyane Wade have reached agreement on a buyout, per sources. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) September 25, 2017

Wade reportedly gave up a large chunk of change in order to facilitate the buyout.

Per source, Wade gave up in the neighborhood of $8-10M of the $23.8M the Bulls were contractually obligated to pay him. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) September 25, 2017

The 35-year-old guard reportedly will have a number of suitors now that he is a free agent, with the Cleveland Cavaliers being chief among them, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: Cleveland, San Antonio and Miami are leaders for Dwyane Wade post-Bulls buyout. OKC could become factor too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 25, 2017

Cleveland's clear frontrunner with LeBron James, but Wade may take a little time to decide, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/onXPOeaYfG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 25, 2017

While Wade isn’t the player he once was, he still can give a team a lift in limited minutes off the bench. Cleveland’s bench struggled during the Cavs’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals so Wade’s presence could give them a much-needed burst off the bench.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images