Baker Mayfield Plants Oklahoma Flag Into Ohio State Logo After Sooners’ Win

by on Sun, Sep 10, 2017 at 12:46PM
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was fired up after the No. 5 Sooners stomped the No. 2 Buckeyes, 31-16, Saturday night at Ohio State.

After his 383-yard, three-touchdown performance, Mayfield celebrated the Sooners’ impressive victory by running a victory lap around the Horseshoe. Then, the senior QB rallied his teammates at midfield and planted the Oklahoma flag into the Ohio State logo at midfield.

Watch the wild post-game moment in the video below:

It’s probably safe to say Mayfield now his public enemy No. 1 in Columbus, Ohio.

Here’s a couple different looks at the 22-year-old’s victory lap:

Mayfield might’ve gone a little too far, but his excitement was understandable.

A Heisman Trophy finalist in 2016, Mayfield immediately jumped to the top of the race for this season’s Heisman with his performance against the Buckeyes. Furthermore, the win sends a clear message to the rest of college football that Oklahoma is a legitimate threat to compete for this year’s National Championship.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images

