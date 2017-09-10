Seahawks Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Historic Lambeau Field will play host to one of the NFL’s best Week 1 matchups.

The Green Bay Packers host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a battle between two teams with serious playoff aspirations. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers enters the season with a healthy offense featuring a plethora of weapons, but the Seahawks boast a ferocious defense that just added former All-Pro defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

The home team has won the last six matchups of this head-to-head series, and Seattle hasn’t beaten Green Bay at Lambeau since 1999.

Here’s how you can watch Seahawks vs. Packers online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images